Hillary Clinton working on 2016 election book | TheHill

Hillary ClintonHillary Rodham ClintonHillary Clinton to deliver commencement speech at alma materClinton memoir coming this fallHillary Clinton working on 2016 election bookMORE is working on a "collection of personal essays that will touch on the 2016 presidential campaign," according to her publisher, Simon & Schuster.

The currently untitled book, which reportedly will draw upon some of her favorite quotations, is scheduled for release this fall.

Simon & Schuster also announced that Clinton will reissue "It Takes a Village" in an illustrated edition for young people. The best-seller was published when Clinton was first lady back in 1996.

Clinton, who lost last year's presidential election in a stunning upset to Donald TrumpDonald TrumpApple considering legal action against Trump travel banHillary Clinton working on 2016 election bookBig business is holding US jobs hostage — Trump should not pay the ransomMORE despite most forecasts showing her winning easily right up until Election Day, will also start working with the Harry Walker Agency again.