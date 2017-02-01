Newsvine

Hillary Clinton working on 2016 election book | TheHill

    Hillary ClintonHillary Rodham ClintonHillary Clinton to deliver commencement speech at alma materClinton memoir coming this fallHillary Clinton working on 2016 election bookMORE is working on a "collection of personal essays that will touch on the 2016 presidential campaign," according to her publisher, Simon & Schuster.

    The currently untitled book, which reportedly will draw upon some of her favorite quotations, is scheduled for release this fall.

     

    Simon & Schuster also announced that Clinton will reissue "It Takes a Village" in an illustrated edition for young people. The best-seller was published when Clinton was first lady back in 1996.

    Clinton, who lost last year's presidential election in a stunning upset to Donald TrumpDonald TrumpApple considering legal action against Trump travel banHillary Clinton working on 2016 election bookBig business is holding US jobs hostage — Trump should not pay the ransomMORE despite most forecasts showing her winning easily right up until Election Day, will also start working with the Harry Walker Agency again.

