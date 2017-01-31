Approximately three hours after being sworn in, Boente formally instructed Justice Department lawyers to disregard Yates' earlier memo and "defend the lawful orders of our President." He said that Trump's executive order had been cleared by the Department's Office of Legal Counsel as both "lawful on its face and properly drafted."
Trump fires acting AG after Justice Department staff told not to defend refugee order | Fox News
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Tue Jan 31, 2017 1:24 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment