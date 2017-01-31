Newsvine

Jack (NMI) Stecker

About Articles: 0 Seeds: 8 Comments: 422 Since: Jan 2017

Trump fires acting AG after Justice Department staff told not to defend refugee order | Fox News

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Jack (NMI) Stecker View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONFOXNews.com
Seeded on Tue Jan 31, 2017 1:24 AM
    Discuss:
    Article Photo

    Approximately three hours after being sworn in, Boente formally instructed Justice Department lawyers to disregard Yates' earlier memo and "defend the lawful orders of our President." He said that Trump's executive order had been cleared by the Department's Office of Legal Counsel as both "lawful on its face and properly drafted."

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    In these nations:

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor