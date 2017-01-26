Newsvine

Die! High school teacher stages mock assassination of Trump | Fox News

    The teacher, at W.H. Adamson High School in Dallas, posted the video to her Instagram account along with the following message: “Watching the #inauguration in my classroom like…#no #stop #denial #squirtgun #hypocrisy #powerless #saveusall #teachthembetter #atleastitsfriday.”

    Voices can be heard in the background – but the school district would not say if students witnessed the teacher’s disturbing demonstration.

    Video of the inauguration was being broadcast inside the classroom on a whiteboard. The video shows the teacher lunging at President Trump and firing the squirt gun numerous times while shouting, “Die!”

