Trump to 'ban immigrants from Syria and 6 other countries' | Daily Mail Online

Trump's migrant crackdown: The President will start building Mexico border wall TODAY -and is set to BAN people from Syria and six other 'dangerous' Muslim countries from entering America by signing executive orders
- Trump is set to sign executive order enacting his campaign pledge to build a wall along the American border with Mexico
- Other executive orders are expected to temporarily close US borders to most refugees
- One order reportedly will block visas from being issued to citizens of Syria, Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen
- Restrictions likely to include months-long ban on admissions from all countries until government agencies can boost intensity of vetting process
- During presidential campaign, Trump promised to issue temporary ban on Muslims entering the US
