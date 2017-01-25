Newsvine

Trump to 'ban immigrants from Syria and 6 other countries' | Daily Mail Online

Seeded on Wed Jan 25, 2017
Seeded on Wed Jan 25, 2017 3:25 PM
    Trump's migrant crackdown: The President will start building Mexico border wall TODAY -and is set to BAN people from Syria and six other 'dangerous' Muslim countries from entering America by signing executive orders

    • Trump is set to sign executive order enacting his campaign pledge to build a wall along the American border with Mexico
    • Other executive orders are expected to temporarily close US borders to most refugees
    • One order reportedly will block visas from being issued to citizens of Syria, Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen
    • Restrictions likely to include months-long ban on admissions from all countries until government agencies can boost intensity of vetting process
    • During presidential campaign, Trump promised to issue temporary ban on Muslims entering the US 

