Trump to 'ban immigrants from Syria and 6 other countries' | Daily Mail Online

Trump's migrant crackdown: The President will start building Mexico border wall TODAY -and is set to BAN people from Syria and six other 'dangerous' Muslim countries from entering America by signing executive orders

Trump is set to sign executive order enacting his campaign pledge to build a wall along the American border with Mexico

Other executive orders are expected to temporarily close US borders to most refugees

One order reportedly will block visas from being issued to citizens of Syria, Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen

Restrictions likely to include months-long ban on admissions from all countries until government agencies can boost intensity of vetting process

During presidential campaign, Trump promised to issue temporary ban on Muslims entering the US

