Top Dems fall for fake Flynn Twitter account | TheHill





Two top House Democrats on Tuesday repeated information from a fake Twitter account purporting to belong to President Trump’s former national security adviser, Michael Flynn.

“Something is wrong here,” Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-Md.) said during a press conference in Washington, D.C.

“Madam Leader, just this morning Flynn tweeted — and this is a quote here — ‘scapegoat,’ end of quote,” added Cummings, the ranking member of the House Oversight Committee. "Scapegoat. He basically describes himself as a scapegoat.

“I believe we need to hold a public hearing with Flynn to get to the bottom of this. If there was any emergency at this moment in the history of this country, this is the moment.”

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) then echoed Cummings’s remarks.

“I didn’t know until I heard from our colleague that the tweet of Gen. Flynn today was ‘scapegoat,’ ” she said. "Do you know what a ‘scapegoat’ is?

“That means in a community where people want to absolve themselves of guilt, they get a goat and heap all the ills onto the goat and then they run the goat out of town. So the inference to be drawn from his statement [is] that other people have blame that should be shared in all of this.”