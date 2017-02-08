Newsvine

Jack (NMI) Stecker

About Articles: 0 Seeds: 9 Comments: 429 Since: Jan 2017

Law is on DOJ's side in court showdown (opinion) - CNN.com

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Jack (NMI) Stecker View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONCNN
Seeded on Wed Feb 8, 2017 7:41 AM
    Discuss:
    Article Photo

    (8 U.S.C. § 1182(f)), which reads, "Whenever the President finds that the entry of any aliens or of any class of aliens into the United States would be detrimental to the interests of the United States, he may by proclamation and for such period as he shall deem necessary, suspend the entry of all aliens or any class of aliens as immigrants or nonimmigrants, or impose on the entry of aliens any restrictions he may deem to be appropriate."

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    In these nations:

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor